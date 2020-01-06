Taron Egerton gets best Actor at Golden Globes for ‘Rocketman’ 

By | Published: 4:58 pm 5:19 pm

Washington D.C: Taron Egerton won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy).

He won the award for his portrayal of Elton John in the biopic ‘Rocketman.’ Egerton edged out Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Eddie Murphy (I Am Dolemite), Daniel Craig (Knives Out), and Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit) for the prestigious award.

At the start of his acceptance speech, Egerton called his fellow nominees “legitimate icons” and noted his role as Elton John was the “best experience of my life.” After thanking director Dexter Fletcher and producer Matthew Vaughn, the actor showed appreciation to the iconic singer whom he portrayed: “To Elton John, thank you for the music, thank you for living a life less ordinary, and thank you for being my friend.” ‘Rocketman’ was also nominated for the best motion picture – musical or comedy, but couldn’t make it to the top of the list.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States.