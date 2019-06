Tarun cruises into final

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: K Tarun Reddy of Hyderabad defeated Aditya Gupta of Lal Bahadur Stadium 21-19 to storm into the men’s singles finals of the Hyderabad Badminton Championship at KVB Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, on Friday.

Other results: Women’s doubles (semifinals): Ch Kranthi & Mounyasree (KVBR) bt Asha & Juhi VV 21-14, 21-8; Poorvi Singh Suchitra & Pranali Karani (LBS) bt Ramya & Varshita (Hyd) 21-11, 21-2. Men’s doubles (quarterfinals): K Rahul & Surya Kaushik (LBS) bt Atharv & Tara VV 21-19, 21-16; Ankur Singh & Ujjwal (Hyd) bt L Rajesh & MM Vijay (KPHB) 24-22, 21-23, 21-11.Boy singles under-13 (semifinals): K Abhiram Reddy (Hyd) bt BJ Ram (Hyd) 21-11, 21-18; B Srikar Reddy (Hyd) bt Shubh Kumar (Hyd) 21-11, 21-17 . Boys doubles under-13 (semifinals): BJ Ram & Subbu S (Hyd) bt K Abhi Shake & P Sai Shreyas (Hyd) 22-20, 23-21; B Srikar Reddy & K Abhiram Redy (Hyd) bt Abhinav Garg & Manav K (Hyd) 21-14, 21-14.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter