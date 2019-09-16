Tarun, Meghana corner glory in Badminton championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: M Tarun from Khammam and Hyderabad shuttler M Meghana Reddy emerged men’s singles and women’s singles champions respectively in the fifth Telangana State men and women badminton championship held at RRC, Secunderabad on Monday.

Tarun bagged the title as he got a walkover from his opponent K Tarun Reddy. In the women’s singles final, Meghana was ahead by winning the first game 21-11 when the third-seeded Abhilasha decided to retire in the second game. Meanwhile, Abhilasha paired with Gurazada Sri Vidya to defeat the top-seeded pair of K Bhargavi and K Vaishnavi from Ranga Reddy 14-21 21-18 21-17 in the summit clash.

In the men’s doubles, top-seeded pair of P Vishnu Vardhan Goud and P Sri Krishna Sai Kumar got the better of second-seeded Aakash Chandran and B Sai Rohith 19-21 21-15 21-14.

Results: All finals: Men’s singles: M Tarun (KHM) bt K Tarun Reddy (5) (HYD) w/o; Women’s singles: M Meghana Reddy (5) (HYD) bt A Abhilasha (3) (HYD) 21-11 1-0 (Retired); Men’s doubles: P Sri Krishna Sai Kumar (RR) & P Vishnu Vardhan Goud (1) (HYD) bt Aakash Chandran & B Sai Rohith (2) (HYD) 19-21 21-15 21-14; Women’s doubles: A Abhilasha (HYD) & Gurazada Sri Vidya (2) (MDK) bt K Bhargavi & K Vaishnavi (1) (RR) 14-21 21-18 21-17; Mixed doubles: Navneeth B & Sahithi Bandi (2) (MDK) bt P Sri Krishna Sai Kumar (RR) & Gurazada Srivedya (1) (MDK) 17-21 21-13 21-14.

