Tarun steals show in Uganda badminton tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: Tarun Kona won the men’s doubles and mixed doubles titles in the Uganda International badminton tournament in Kampala on Sunday.

Tarun and Shivam Sharma, seeded second, got the better of top seeds Godwin Olofua and Anulawopu Juwon of Nigeria 21-15, 22-20 in the men’s doubles final.

In the mixed doubles final, Tarun and Meghana Jakkampudi defeated Poorvisha Ram and Shivam Sharma, also of India 21-7 14-21 21-16 to claim the title.

On road to final:

Men’s doubles Tarun Kona and Shivam Sharma (pre quarters): bt Axam Bbosa/Ambrah Mahazi (Uganda) 21-5, 21-2; Quarters: bt Attama/Muzafar Lubega (Uganda) 21-15, 21-17; Semifinals: bt Sattawat (USA)/Ferdinand Surbakti (Indonesia) 21-17, 25-23; Final: bt Godwin Olofua/ Anulawopu Juwon 21-15,22-20.

Mixed doubles: Tarun and Meghana Jakkampudi: 1st round : bt Brian/ Husira (Uganda) 21-10, 21-11; Pre-quarters: bt Ambrose Nadiope/ Gorett Nakawiya (Uganda) 21-2, 21-5; Quarters: bt Israel Wangalaya/ Betty Appio (Uganda) 21-14, 21-5; Semifinals: bt 2nd seeds Hussein Zayan/ Fathimah Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) 21-1, 21-9; Final: bt Poorvisha Ram/ Shivam Sharma (India) 21-7 14-21 21-16.

