TASK cut out to groom talent in AVG sector

Hyderabad: The Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and the Animation, VFX and Gaming (AVG) industry are working on a route map to create faculty to groom young talent in this stream, said Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor.

During the Indiajoy event here, TASK CEO Srikanth Sinha met Ghose to discuss on how to bring in faculty, work with young people who were fresh to the industry and how to work with experienced people on world-class projects, he said.

“We already started exchanging emails in taking forward the plans and this shows how fast Telangana is marching towards innovation and development. I am happy to help TASK from the industry side,” Ghose said. “I had discussions with IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and he requested me to bring key people from the community,” he added.

“The AVG industry is all about talent, and if there are no artists, it is difficult to work on animation, visual effects and games,” he said adding that Rama Rao also sought to know how the government and industry could work together to encourage artists even from small towns. Efforts should be made to bring talent from tier-2 and tier-3 cities as there was a lot of potential for growth in the AVG industry. Though there was a huge demand for animation in the country, there were not too many channels to present the shows, he pointed out.

“We are also preparing proposals at the national level with the help of the Telangana government to ensure that mainstream channels provide some space for local shows on children,” Ghose added.

Industry will witness huge growth in future: Official

Hyderabad: The State government is doing a lot for the growth of Animation, VFX and Gaming (AVG) industry in Hyderabad, which will witness a huge growth in the near future, according to Shawket Hussain, Joint Director of IT and Communications.

Speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Role of State government in growth of AVG sector’, Hussain said with a lot happening in the AVG industry, there was a lot of scope for employment to enthusiasts and talented people. “IT industry and BPOs have separate challenges and same applies to AVG. It took around one-and-a-half-year to understand the challenges in this industry and experts came up with drafts to overcome them,” he said.

Through a dedicated policy on AVG, separate incentives were offered to all three sectors, Hussain said, adding that whether there was an industry or not, there was a need to have a policy for the betterment.

Priyank Kharge, former Karnataka Minister, said that for any policy to be successful, all stakeholders have to be involved in it.

Huge demand-supply gap: Suchit Mukherjee

Visual effects supervisor for one of 2019’s biggest hits, ‘Mission Mangal’, Suchit Mukherjee feels that there was a humongous gap in the demand and supply of artists for visual effects.

He says a majority of the Indian audience seem to have come to terms with shoddy work of visual effects in Indian movies, while having extremely high expectations from Hollywood movies.

Talking about youngsters breaking into the visual effects industry, he says that there is often a lack of understanding as to what is supposed to be created. Suchit also feels that there is a need for a sensibility shift in the industry when it comes to acceptance of visual effects playing a more prominent role in filmmaking now. “Though most filmmakers realise the importance of visual effects, the support for the realisation, be it money or infrastructure, is not available in the country,” he says. The only possible way, he feels, to bring the necessary change, is by creating and designing more and more.

All about art

Arena animation, Dilsukhnagar and IACG Multimedia College joined hands to conduct ‘Pencils and Pixels’ event, which was a major attraction at Indiajoy.

Students from various schools and colleges from the city took part in the event which had open participation in 15 different competitions including clay modeling, face painting and sketching. As a part of the initiative, multimedia institutes showcased an installation which depicts how a 2D image is animated in 24 frames per seconds.

On the second day of the event, many were seen cos-playing, while some flaunted their colourful faces which were painted as a part of the competition.

