Task Force constable tests positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: A police constable working with the Hyderabad Central Zone Task Force tested positive for Covid-19 here on Monday.

He was down with fever and had exhibited typical symptoms of Covid-19, officials said. With fever persisting, the constable went back to the hospital on Sunday and got tested for coronavirus. With the result turning out to be positive, he was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital and his family members in Chatrinaka were home quarantined. Authorities said that all the close contacts with whom the constable had worked had been advised to take up home quarantine and those with symptoms would be tested for coronavirus.

