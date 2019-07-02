Task Force keeping an eye on ‘hyper active’ rowdy sheeters in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:35 am

Hyderabad: Rowdies in the city are in the line of fire. With some of the rowdy sheeters in the city, especially in the old city, getting too active, the City Commissioner’s Task Force has now taken up an exercise to identify ‘hyper active’ rowdy sheeters and to keep a close watch on them.

The exercise was started recently by the Task Force following cases of violence by rowdy sheeters in some parts of the city. The efforts saw South Zone team recently nabbing two gangs who were allegedly involved in dacoity cases.

The first gang headed by Akbar Ali (25), a rowdy sheeter from Rein Bazaar and four of his associates, was nabbed and a dacoity attempt allegedly planned by them was foiled on June 20. The police nabbed one more gang headed by a juvenile, who was involved in more than two cases of murder and three murder attempt cases, along with 10 other persons, on Monday.

The Task Force sleuths are assisted by the local police in monitoring the activities of rowdy sheeters and are regularly summoning the rowdies to keep a check on their activities.

Additional DCP (Task Force) S Chaitanya Kumar said three cases were detected in one week after the two gangs from Rein Bazaar and Kamatipura were apprehended.

“Both technical and physical surveillance is kept on them. The point of worry is the rowdy sheeters are easily finding associates and forming gangs. People are not giving second thoughts before associating with such antisocial elements. However, we are acting tough against them and their associates to ensure there is no violence,” the DCP said.

To a question, he said that mostly young men and teenagers were helping antisocial elements in forming gangs. “In the Kamatipura case, we noticed that a few students had got acquainted with the juvenile who formed the gang. Parents should see what their children are doing and monitor them,” he added.

There are around 1,400 rowdy sheeters in the city including 565 in the South Zone alone. “Of the 565 in South Zone, around 100 are hyper active. If the public comes forward and passes on information at least when they get victimised, we can initiate action immediately,” he added.

