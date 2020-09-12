Task Force police seize 250 quintals of PDS rice in Warangal Rural district

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Warangal Rural: The Task Force police have sized 250 quintals of PDS rice and a lorry after arresting the lorry driver and a Hamali at Saireddypalli village of Nallabelli mandal in the district in the early hours of Saturday. The arrested have been identified as Nandalal Ramakrishna Ghodam, the lorry driver of Maharastra and Muthineni Sudhakar, a Hamali of Muthajupet village of Narsampet mandal.

According to the police, the main accused (organiser of the PDS rice smuggling) Turpati Kishan of Rangapur village of Nallabelli mandal and nine other accused are at large. On receiving specific information about smuggling of the rice, the Task Force team had visited the Saireddypalli village and found the PDS rice laden lorry in front of the house of one Banda Narasimha Reddy and seized the rice and the lorry. The worth of the rice is around Rs 6.50 lakhs. The smugglers were trying to transport the rice to Maharastra. Task Force Inspectors B Nandiram and B Madhu have handed over the lorry and the accused to the Nallabelli police for further investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .