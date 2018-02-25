Task Force raids illegal LPG refilling centers in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:55 am

Karimnagar: The Task Force police on Saturday conducted raids on illegal LPG gas refilling centers here and detained five persons. They also seized gas cylinders and equipment used to refill them.

Based on a tip-off, Task Force cops inspected some shops at Ramnagar, Mankammathota, Subashnagar, and Mancheiral Chowk and found gas cylinders and filling machines used to refill mini cylinders.

In all, 68 gas cylinders, six filling machines and two weighting machines were sized from shops and all of this material was handed over to civil supplies department officials.

The shopkeepers charge Rs 500 to Rs 600 for a small cylinder, about Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 for the regular sized ones, police said and added that the illegal gas fillers were also using substandard cylinders which can lead to unforeseen dangers.

Asking people not to refill cylinders at such illegal refilling shops, the Task Force police warned to take severe action against anyone carrying on with this business.

Circle Inspectors Srinivasa Rao, Madhavi, Kiran, SI Ramesh, ASI Narsaiah and civil supplies department officials participated in the raids.