TASK to provide career guidance to underserved communities

Hyderabad: Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) launched a Career Guidance Cell for the Underserved Communities on the occasion of World Tribal Day (Adivasi Diwas) 2020, on Sunday.

Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan launched the Career Guidance Cell where youngsters from the under-served communities can call 040-48488241 to get expert guidance on career. The helpline will be open from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm on all working days.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan said the State government was committed to the upliftment of under-served indigenous communities of the State. With the right kind of facilities and guidance, he was confident that the tribal youth will be able to scale great heights in their career. The initiatives by TASK will definitely help empower the tribal youth, he added.

TASK chief executive officer Shrikant Sinha said, “These initiatives are in addition to the skilling programs we currently offer to the underserved. The new initiatives will be piloted and scaled up in the months to come.”

Apart from providing a dedicated hotline, TASK is going to train 100 tribal youth in English language to make them industry-ready. Similarly, about 50 tribal girls will be provided mentorship by industry professionals through TASK – Mentor Together partnership.

Further, TASK and 1BRIDGE will partner to conduct a ‘Last Mile Delivery of Products and Services’ training programme for students in rural areas and help them get local job opportunities.

The co-founder and chief executive of 1BRIDGE, Madan Padaki said there were several opportunities in the semi-urban and rural areas that the youth can exploit through micro-entrepreneurship. “Our vision is to help youth make use of such opportunities and become self-sufficient in their own localities,” he said.

