Tata Boeing Aerospace opens Apache fuselage facility in Hyderabad

The facility will be the sole global producer of fuselages for AH-64 Apache helicopter delivered by Boeing to its global customers including the US Army.

By Author   |   Published: 1st Mar 2018   1:57 pm Updated: 1st Mar 2018   3:10 pm
Apache Helicopter
Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited has opened its facility in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a joint venture of Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems, has opened its facility in Hyderabad.

The 14,000 square meter facility will employ 350 skilled workers.

The facility will be the sole global producer of fuselages for AH-64 Apache helicopter delivered by Boeing to its global customers including the US Army. The facility will also make secondary aerostructures and vertical spar boxes of the combat helicopter. The delivery of the first fuselage is expected soon this year.

The unit will going forward aims to develop the full-fledged helicopter.

Boeing and Tata signed the agreement to develop this facility in 2015, followed by ground breaking ceremony in June 2016.


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!