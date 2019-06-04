Tata Institute of Fundamental Research gets Rs.896 cr from centre

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Union government has allocated Rs.896.09 crore for the development of the Hyderabad campus of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

This comes after a detailed project proposal was submitted to the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC).

“This proposal was approved by the AEC in February 2019, to the tune of Rs.896.09 crore towards developing TIFR Hyderabad for the time period of 2019-2024. The campus is being set up on over 200 acres of land that was given by the government of Telangana,” TIFR Hyderabad said in a press release here on Tuesday.

The institute is offering PhD programmes, both post-masters and post-bachelor degrees. Currently there are 25 faculty members, 95 research scholars, and 33 post-doctoral fellows.

“While providing cutting-edge research opportunities for graduate students, TIFR Hyderabad is grooming the next generation of scientific and technological leadership. They will be future researchers and teachers in various scientific institutes and universities in India,” it said, adding that a Science Media Centre and Innovation Hub would be set up on the campus.

