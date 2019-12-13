Tata Motors delivers 100 Zest variants to Athena Cars

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Tata Motors delivered 100 Tata Zest XTA variants to Athena Cars, a full services transportation company based in Bengaluru.

The order is the first and the largest of its kind for an automative variant to be deployed in India’s sizeable employee transportation segment, according to a press release. Athena Cars is a provider of corporate transportation solutions and counts Amazon as one of its largest clients.

Sushanta Sen, Head, Institutional Sales, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, described the order as a resounding testament of Zest’s superior build quality, segment-leading performance and overall market acceptance.

“The automatic variant makes for convenient driving around the city, thereby contributing to the overall efficiency of the organizations,” he said. Harsha S D, MD, Athena Cars said Tata Motors has done a great job with Zest by ensuring the availability of all safety features at a price point affordable in the commercial segment.

