Tata Nexon EV stages ‘The Grand Electric Tour’

By | Published: 7:59 pm

To accelerate mainstream adoption of EVs in India, Tata Motors announced the second round of its exciting initiative called ‘The Grand Electric Tour’ — an immersive drive experience of India’s own Electric SUV — the Tata Nexon EV. The premium set-up is designed for customers to get a first-hand experience of the Nexon EV’s capabilities.

Customers will get an opportunity to test the limits of the Nexon EV by driving it on various courses comprising Acceleration, Slalom, Autocross, Lane Change and Gradeability. Each of these activities are planned to test the power, stability and the driving experience of the Nexon EV. Adding further excitement, visitors can also experience the Nexon EV, at the hands of a professional race driver.

The two-day fun-filled event will reach out to customers, inviting them to experience and indulge in a host of electrifying experiences. Customers will also get a chance to experience advanced connected car features offered by Tata Motors’ ZConnect App, such as remote commands, remote diagnostics, location-based services and safety and security alerts. Customers also have the opportunity to book the vehicle at the venue.

Slots for experiencing the Grand Electric Tour can be booked by logging in to https://nexonev.tatamotors.com/enquiry/ .

The Nexon EV will be available in three trim levels across 60 plus authorized dealerships in over 22 cities. It will be available in three exciting colour options — Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White.

