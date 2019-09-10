Tata Power uses Microsoft Kaizala to boost customer services

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Mumbai: Microsoft on Tuesday said Tata Power has become the first power utility in India to launch customer services on Microsoft Kaizala, a chat-based communication and data management tool offering transparent and quality-oriented services.

Microsoft Kaizala is a “Made for India” mobile solution aimed at bridging the gap between employees, extended workforce and customers.

“We are extremely proud to be the first utility in India to launch customer services on ‘Microsoft Kaizala’ and are confident that our collaboration with Microsoft India will prove to be beneficial for enhancing the overall customer experience of the company’s customer centric services,” Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said in a statement.

The tool will enable Tata Power to seamlessly connect and coordinate work with the entire value chain, including field employees, vendors, partners and customers wherever they are.

Consumers will be able to have easy access to Microsoft Kaizala and will be able to pay electricity bills from their smartphone.

They will also receive notifications and alerts related to meter reading, discounts, due/overdue dates and disconnection updates.

“Microsoft Kaizala was designed to help organizations engage with large ecosystems of customers, partners, and mobile workforces. It makes communications across these networks more natural through chat, video, and voice interfaces,” said Meetul Patel, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.