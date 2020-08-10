Tata Projects completes Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-headquartered Tata Projects Limited and its consortium partner has completed an important 110-km stretch of the 200-km Surathani–Phuket transmission line project in Thailand. This 500kV transmission line passes through thick jungles and mountainous terrain.

This project will bring additional electricity to Phuket thereby improving the lives of citizens. Out of the Tata Projects led consortium’s 110-km stretch, about 80-km was executed by Tata Projects and the remaining by its partner. The company utilised drone technology for stringing of transmission lines thereby reducing timeframe and avoiding manual work.

Speaking about the project, Vivek Gautam, COO, Tata Projects Ltd, said, “With successful completion of our second transmission line project in Thailand, we have once again proved our execution capabilities not only in India but also around the world.”

All tower foundations were completed using ready-mixed concrete. Additionally, Tata Projects also prepared approach roads for ready-mixed concrete trucks.

A unique aspect of this project is that it is the first 500 KV Transmission line passing from Phang-nga province. Phang-nga is a province in southern Thailand, bordering the Andaman Sea on the west coast of the Malay Peninsula.

Prior to this Surathani–Phuket transmission line project, Tata Project led consortium had successfully executed an 80-km stretch of 500kV Roi Et 2–Chaiyaphum 2 Transmission Line project in August 2019. It was the company’s first executed transmission line project in Thailand.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .