Hyderabad-based Tata Projects partners with Israel’s Watergen

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Tata Group arm Hyderabad-based Tata Projects has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel-based Watergen marking the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India. The intent of the MoU between these two organisations is to deepen business ties and help solve India’s drinking water challenge, by providing safe, clean and cost-efficient drinking water across India.

The MoU seeks to also create a mutual entity in India, to manage local operations and manufacture Watergen units in India. This process will create jobs and fuel economic growth, while providing local and regional drinking water supply when needed, as well as the deployment of a distributed water grid chain across the country.

In November, at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit hosted in Hyderabad, Watergen’s president and majority shareholder Dr Michael Mirilashvili introduced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Watergen’s detailed plan on solving India’s water crisis within 4 to 5 years. Since then, India’s government officials have been working with Watergen to realise this vision.

Watergen’s technology is an immediate, quick, permanent, low cost, energy efficient, accessible, clean and safe drinking “water from the air” solution for India. Watergen’s two models of AWG (atmospheric water generators) can serve clean and safe drinking water, with no other additional infrastructure, and can fulfil the needs of drinking water across villages and cities of India. The large-scale AWG unit produces up to 6,000 litres of water from the air every day, while the medium scale AWG unit produces up to 600 litres of water every day.

A pilot programme is planned to utilise the mid-size GEN-350G unit. Last year, Watergen instituted a GEN-350G pilot in New Delhi’s Connaught Place, where nearly 2,000 people received drinking water from the air every day.

Watergen was a member of the Israeli business delegation to India. Dr Michael Mirilashvili explained, “Together, Watergen and Tata Projects can now provide clean and safe drinking water from the air, immediately and permanently.”

The various applications of Watergen units, include use in both public and private sectors; schools, hospitals, universities, villages, and community centres and military applications.

Tenny Cherian, chief operating officer of Tata Projects (Quality Service & Water Division) said “As part of our Water Business Unit, which is run as a social business initiative, we are happy to bring this innovative technology to India. We do believe that this will help reduce water stress and scarcity, while ensuring quality and availability of safe drinking water for India”.