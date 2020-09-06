Tata Steel production back at 100% capacity

Due to the market conditions, steel makers like Tata Steel were forced to cut down their operations by up to 50 per cent in April

New Delhi: Tata Steel’s production level has now recovered to 100 per cent as the company sees a revival in domestic demand in the current quarter led by a good monsoon and rural economy, its CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran has said.

Due to the market conditions, steel makers like Tata Steel were forced to cut down their operations by up to 50 per cent in April. The players also had to turn to exports to find markets for their produce. However, with the relaxation of lockdown norms, the company ramped up its production in a phased manner.

Tata Steel’s overall India operational capacity (including Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products) is 20.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). In the first quarter of 2020-21, the company produced 2.99 million tonnes of crude steel while sales stood at 2.92 million tonnes.

“We are seeing a revival in demand in Q2 led by good monsoon and the rural economy. While the auto recovery has been led by the demand for tractors and motorcycles, we are now seeing the passenger car business pick up as well. It has also been a strong quarter for appliances,” he said.

The other area where Tata Steel is seeing demand is where the government is spending including the oil and gas sector, water conveyance systems and railways. Construction is still a bit slow but the monsoon quarter has traditionally been the weakest quarter for construction, Narendran said.

To counter the closure of the Indian markets in April and May, Tata Steel had ramped up exports significantly by tapping new markets and improving the supply chain capability and export constituted around 50 per cent of total sales volume in April-June 2020-21.

