Tattoo designer held for theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A tattoo designer was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Sunday on charges of committing a series of house burglaries.

Anup Singh, 34, hailing from Bhopal, was involved in 24 theft cases that took place in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Of the total cases, Singh had committed nine offences in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits.

Twenty-three tulas of gold ornaments worth over Rs 7 lakh and a car were seized from Singh’s possession.