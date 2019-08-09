TAU announces scholarship for NEET candidates

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Texila American University (TAU) has announced scholarship of Rs 20 lakh to help National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) qualified students fulfil their dream of becoming a doctor.

The scholarships will be given to meritorious students besides, they will have an opportunity to pursue their medical aspirations abroad.

The TAU is offering students options to either study in the normal track where they can return to India with inbuilt training to clear Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) or the US track with which they can continue their clinical rotations in the US.

“Owing to the natural calamities like cyclone Fani in Odisha and train delay in Karnataka, we believe that the results of many students in these States may have been affected. Hence the university decided to double the amount of scholarship this year from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. With limited number of medical seats being available in the country, many such students who may have qualified NEET this year may be feeling low and would be thinking of burying their dreams of becoming a doctor. We wish to help such aspiring students in the best possible way,” said SP Saju Bhaskar, president, TAU.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .