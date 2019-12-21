Tax evasion: Houses of Telugu actors searched

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of searches conducted on some corporate schools a few days ago, officials of Directorate-General of GST Intelligence on Friday carried out searches at the houses of a few Telugu film actors here and found service tax evasions with respect to some financial transactions, according to officials. One actress was found to have evaded tax to the tune of Rs 20 lakh.

Apart from at the homes of the actors, GST officials conducted searches simultaneously at 23 locations in twin cities for the last three days. They have detected tax evasion of over Rs 60 crore so far during these searches, which were in entertainment and media houses, financial services consultancies, real estate and infra companies, and, fitness centres as well.

Similar searches were also conducted on an infra company along with a few consultancy companies, sending medical students to Philippines and chit fund companies too. During the searches conducted in an educational institute, officials found that it had not paid Rs 2.5 crore while another institute had not paid Rs 18 lakh.

Several companies and individuals agreed to voluntarily disclose transaction details under ‘Sabka Viswas Voluntary Disclosure Scheme’. Once the search is conducted, they cannot avail the scheme. Another infra company, which is into the construction of highway projects, also came under the scanner of the GST for failing to pay the taxes.

