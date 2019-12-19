Taxman comes calling

Published: 12:25 am

The Finance Ministry’s direction to the tax authorities to step up enforcement, amidst falling tax collections, has raised fears over harassment and arbitrary use of power. India Inc has already flagged concerns over what it calls tax terrorism. Net direct tax collections in the April-November period stood at Rs 5.56 lakh crore, constituting around 42% of the full-year budgeted target of Rs 13.35 lakh crore. The government is struggling to meet its budgeted tax collections as a sharp fall in economic growth has adversely impacted corporate earnings and turnover. This has seen both corporate tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections growing at a much slower pace than expected. It may see the fiscal deficit target overshooting the budgeted 3.3% of the gross domestic product (GDP). The government had kept the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year at Rs 7.03 lakh crore, equivalent to 3.3% of the GDP. There appears to be no rationale behind the Finance Ministry asking the tax officials to try to meet the Rs 13.5 lakh crore target despite the reduction in corporate tax rates announced earlier this year. Normally, the government is expected to scale down its budgeted direct tax targets in the revised estimates to be presented in the Budget. The sluggish consumption has further aggravated the economic downturn, with the GDP growth falling to a six-and-a-half-year low of 4.5% in the September quarter. The Reserve Bank of India has estimated that the economy will grow at only 5% for the full-year as against a 6.8% in the year-ago period.

Though the GST collections are faring marginally better, they are still short of targets. Until November-end, the government had collected around Rs 3 lakh crore in central GST revenues, which was only 58% of the budgeted full-year target of Rs 5.26 lakh crore. The compensation cess, collected by the Centre and shared with the States, stood at Rs 63,194 crore as of November-end, accounting for 58% of the full-year target of Rs 1.09 lakh crore. This has resulted in the States not being adequately compensated for the shortfall in revenue collections. The government may be forced to relax the fiscal deficit target under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. At the same time, it is under pressure to take fiscal measures to boost consumption through cuts in income tax rates and other sops. A cut in income tax rates can give a boost to consumption demand, which has been sluggish. This is the right time to cut both personal income and indirect taxes because that would be the quickest way to push demand and correct the cyclical downturn in demand.

