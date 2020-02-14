Taxman unearths over Rs 2,000 cr illegal income

By | Published: 1:49 am

Hyderabad: The recent searches by the Income Tax (I-T) Department at 40 places, including Hyderabad, led to detection of unaccounted income of more than Rs 2,000 crore. The searches were conducted at three prominent infrastructure groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) official spokesperson and I-T Commissioner (Media and Technical Policy) Surabhi Ahluwalia said the investigations led to busting of a major racket of cash generation through bogus sub-contractors, over-invoicing and bogus billing.

Several incriminating documents and loose papers were seized during searches, which were conducted at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Delhi and Pune. Emails, WhatsApp messages and unexplained foreign transactions were also unearthed.

The operation was carried out on close associates, including the former personal secretary of a prominent person, and incriminating evidence was seized, Ahluwalia said. It revealed that infrastructure companies had sub-contracted work to several non-existent/bogus entities.

Preliminary estimates suggest siphoning of over Rs 2,000 crore through transactions that were layered through multiple entities, with the last in the chain being small entities having turnover less than Rs 2 crore to avoid maintenance of books of accounts and tax audits.

Such entities were not found at their registered address or were found to be shell entities. Several such sub-contractors were controlled by principal contractors, with all their ITR fillings and other compliances being done from IP addresses of the main corporate office.

FDI receipts of several crores in the group companies of one of the infrastructure companies were suspected to be round-tipping of its unaccounted funds. Unexplained cash of Rs 85 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 71 lakh were seized. More than 25 bank lockers were restrained, Ahluwalia said.

