Taylor Swift, Idris shake a leg

By | Published: 4:04 pm

A behind-the-scenes first look of Cats unveiled by the makers has singer-songwriter Taylor Swift showing off her best feline moves.The adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical has Swift, playing Bombalurina, one of the principal cat characters, along with Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Francesca Hayward, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson, who plays Grizabella, who sings the hit ballad Memory, made famous by Barbra Streisand.

Fans anticipating the trailer were treated to the first look of the movie, where the stars, including Taylor, rehearse and showcase their dance moves behind the scenes. She takes part in group numbers and is also seen dancing with Elba, who plays villain cat Macavity.The official Twitter handle of Cats wrote, “Go behind the scenes for a first look at @catsmovie. Trailer this Friday. #CatsMovie.” Cats, directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper, is slated to release on December 20.