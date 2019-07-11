Taylor Swift tops highest paid list

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Singer Taylor Swift has topped the Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list and emerged as the highest-paid celebrity with her 2019 estimated earnings to be over $185 million.This is the second time after 2016 that Swift has surpassed all the celebrities which makes her first music artist to outstrip others twice on the list. Swift’s 2018 ‘Reputation’ tour became the highest-grossing tour in the US history collecting over $266.1 million.

Other celebrities on the list include beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner leading the list at No 2 with estimated earnings of $170 million and Kanye West who stood at No 3 with earning over $150 million. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran also joined the top 5 standing at the fifth position with $110 million. No celebrity from the film fraternity made it to the top 10 with Dwayne Johnson becoming the first actor to be on the list at No 15.Others coming in the top 20 included Roger Federer, Howard Stern, JK Rowling, LeBron James, Elton John, Jay-Z and Beyonce (tied at No 20 through marriage and business alliances, with an estimated $81 million each).