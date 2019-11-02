TB awards given to corporations, scribes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Resource group for Education and Advocacy for Community Health (REACH) and Stop TB Partnership gave away awards to corporations and journalists for their work in the field of tuberculosis.

At an event on the side lines of world congress of lung health, Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport, Becton Dickinson and Company, Gas Authority of India Limited, and Medanta for their leadership in fight against TB.

The four organisations signed on to a US supported ‘Corporate TB Pledge’ that encourages companies to devote their resources to combat TB, raising awareness of TB as a curable disease, and ultimately improving TB health outcomes.

“Across India, companies are finding innovative solutions that are helping their workforces and the communities in which they work to raise awareness about this deadly but treatable disease,” said United States Consul General in Hyderabad, Joel Reifman.

Four journalists including Menaka Rao and Maitri Porecha, Prashant Kumar Dubey and Richard Joseph received the REACH Media Awards for their reporting work on TB.

FIND collaborates with NGOs

Switzerland-based voluntary organisation Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), during the international summit on lung health, has announced collaborations with Social Alpha and the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) to address diagnostic needs that are critical to enabling universal health coverage (UHC) in India and beyond.

The 5-year collaboration with Social Alpha will focus on initiation and scaling up of innovative business models and financing mechanisms, including exploration of funding opportunities and mentoring of potential innovators in the development and delivery of market-appropriate diagnostic technologies.

THSTI will work with FIND to develop point-of-care tests for tuberculosis and hepatitis C, and tools that can identify causes of fever (including malaria) to reduce antibiotic overuse, alongside development of key training programmes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.