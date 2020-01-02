TB eradication mission renamed

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts to eliminate Tuberculosis, the Union government on Wednesday changed the name of Revised National Tuberculosis Control Program (RNTCP) to National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP).

Special Secretary, Sanjeev Kumar, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a letter to all the State Chief Secretaries said the Union government was committed to achieving the sustainable development goal of ending TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global targets.

In view of this ambitious target, a change in the name of the programme, representative of the ultimate goal of eliminating TB diseases, was thought to be necessary.

With the approval of competent authority, it has been decided that henceforth the ‘Revised National Tuberculosis Control Program (RNTCP) shall be for all intent and purposes known as ‘National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP)’, the letter read.

