TCA files writ plea in Bombay HC

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has filed a new writ petition in the Bombay High Court seeking membership with the BCCI, appealing for a time bound expedition of its application made to CoA in August 2018; post the Supreme Court order of August 9, 2018 which finalized the BCCI Constitution.

“As the BCCI New Domestic Season is fast approaching and Telangana cricketers continue to lose their opportunities under BCCI umbrella, TCA is pursuing for a time bound expedition of its application with the High Court,” the association informed in a media release.

The TCA has also filed an Intervention Application (IA) with the BCCI reforms in the Supreme Court, where it challenged the CoA order on June 14, 2018 on their recognition. The associations asked how the CoA could determine a State controlling body and interpret the role of an Associate Member without either pre-set parameters or a clearly defined structure for a State level controlling body.

Earlier, the Supreme Court appointed Amicus Curie had listened to the request of TCA and had reviewed the application status with CoA (BCCI).

The TCA offiicials expect the matter to be heard soon and a favourable direction be given to CoA for appointing an appropriate committee to find out the ground level facts and decide on the category of membership which would be granted to the association.

