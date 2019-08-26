TCC blames TCF for indulging in illegal activities

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Karimnagar: Telangana Consumers’ Council found fault with Telangana Consumer Forum for allegedly indulging in illegal activities in the name of voluntary organization.

The TCC alleged that members of TCF were collecting money from business community, educational institutions and others in the name of construction of houses to poor, old age homes, self help groups and construction of toilets.

In a statement, TCC member N Srinivas said, “As per Consumer Protection Act 1986, Consumer Forum is a judicial body established in every district.” As per the provisions of names and emblems (prevention of improper use), no registration can be done without obtaining prior permission, he stated. “How did the Registrar of Societies, Hyderabad, register Telangana Consumer Forum as a body?” he questioned.

In this regard, Loksatta had already lodged a complaint with Commissioner and Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations as well as Commissioner of Consumer Affairs. Both TCC and Loksatta demanded the officials enquiry into the issue and cancel TCF in the interest of public.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter