TCC hall tickets available on website

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations has released hall-tickets for Technical Certificate Course (TCC) Examinations, scheduled to be held from January 30 to February 2. Candidates can download hall tickets from website www.bse.telangana.gov.in by entering district name, trade, candidate name and date of birth in the space provided. In case of hall-tickets download failure, candidates can approach the District Educational Officer concerned, according to press release.