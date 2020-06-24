TCS implements technology platform for Zebra Technologies

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Tata Consultancy Services said it has successfully implemented a unified partner commerce platform for Zebra Technologies, which offers industry solutions that connect people, assets and data.

Zebra selected TCS to help modernise its online product selection and configuration experience for its partners. TCS said it leveraged its Business 4.0 framework and contextual knowledge of e-commerce to design and implement a solution using the Oracle CX unified e-commerce platform. This offers Zebra partners self-service capabilities, product recommendations and region-specific catalogues, according to V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS.

TCS supported this collaborative project to provide a differentiated experience for partners, said Deepak Kaul, chief information officer, Zebra Technologies. TCS has worked with Zebra Technologies since 2015 providing IT, infrastructure, cyber security operations and product engineering, a release said.

