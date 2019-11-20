TCS, Qualcomm collaborate to launch innovation hub

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:25 pm 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Tata Consultancy Services launched first-of-its-kind innovation hub in Hyderabad. With support from Qualcomm Technologies, the new hub will be used to build domain-specific solutions that utilise the combinatorial power of artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and 5G technologies to help global enterprises across industries accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Designed to facilitate massive data flows with very low latency and ultra-high reliability, 5G and edge computing are expected to transform every industry in the coming years. The new hub will utilise TCS’ expertise in digital technologies, along with Qualcomm Technologies’ depth in 5G, edge AI and edge devices to build solutions to entirely new use-cases.

The innovation hub will explore the possibilities opened up by 5G in different industries – such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail, utilities. Solutions developed at the hub will help customers embrace new business models, offer differentiated products and value-added services, deliver sophisticated customer experiences, and generate new revenue streams.

“The convergence of 5G, AI and edge computing will open unprecedented opportunities for value creation in industrial automation, autonomous vehicles and other industries,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS.

“The new innovation hub brings together TCS’ and Qualcomm Technologies’ world-class technology expertise to unlock the potential of transformational solutions in this emerging space to help global enterprises explore the art of the possible and accelerate their Business 4.0 journeys,” added Rajanna.

“Artificial Intelligence coupled with 5G has the power to transform the world, simplifying and enriching our daily lives. Qualcomm Technologies has been working persistently to achieve this transition by creating the essential components that will help enable the development of these exciting new experiences,” said Rajen Vagadia, VP, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC.

