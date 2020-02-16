TDP accuses YSRCP of falsely I-T case   

By | Published: 6:57 pm

New Delhi: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of falsely linking the detection of alleged unaccounted income of Rs 2,000 crore by the Income Tax (I-T) department during its raids in the State and elsewhere in the country to the party and its supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The accusation came as the TDP took to Twitter and made public the ‘panchnama’ (seizure memo) for the I-T department’s raids carried out at Naidu’s former private secretary P Srinivasa Rao’s residence to say it clearly mentioned that Rs 2,63,000 was found and the said amount was given back to him after the source for the funds was proven. An I-T department official said handing over a seizure memo to the individual concerned during searches is a routine procedure. The official also said the authenticity of the memo given to Rao is not in doubt, but added such documents are not supposed to be put in public domain. TDP Parliamentary party leader Jay Galla tweeted that the YSRCP was unable to find any evidence of corruption during the last five years when the TDP was in power, and accused it of falsely linking the “Rs 2,000 crore corruption” uncovered by the I-T department to the opposition party and Chandrababu Naidu.

