TDP asks govt to come clean on RTC finances

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: TDP on Monday demanded that the Telangana government “come clean” on the finances of TSRTC after the High Court “took to task senior IAS officers of the State for filing affidavits on behalf of the government”.

The party said the High Court observed that the affidavits filed by the State were “not only vague, and contradictory, but also purposefully and intentionally false”. TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrashekhar Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was using Central Government Acts selectively in a deliberate bid to privatise RTC in Telangana. “Section 67 of the MV Act, amended earlier this year, only talks about improving public transport services, but the Telangana government has taken it to mean that it can privatise RTC,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Reddy also said the fact remains that private operators will fleece passengers as was witnessed in the case of the Hyderabad Metro Rail. “The original agreement for the Metro ticket fare was for a maximum of Rs 19, but it charges Rs 60. The same will be the case with privatised RTC services,” he warned. Instead of dragging this issue, the government should call the union for talks and resolve it, he added.

