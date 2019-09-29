TDP, BJP officially join Huzurnagar bypoll race

By | Published: 5:43 pm

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telugu Desam Party on Sunday announced that they will be contesting in the October 21 byelection to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency. The TRS and Congress had previously announced their candidates – S Saidi Reddy and N Uttam Padmavathi Reddy – who have already hit the campaign trail.

Telangana TDP president L Ramana and party’s politburo member Ravula Chandrashekhar Reddy announced that party’s senior leader Kiranmayee will be its candidate for the election.

Also on Saturday, the BJP central party in New Delhi announced the candidature of Dr Kota Rama Rao for the Huzurnagar bypoll.

The last date for filing of nominations is September 30 with scrutiny of candidate applications set for October 1. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 3 and polling will be held on October 21. The results, as per the Schedule announced by Election Commission of India, will be announced on October 24.

