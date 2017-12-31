TDP failed to ensure safety of women: MLA Roja

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: YSR Congress party MLA RK Roja on Saturday said that the popular slogan ‘women empowerment’ has lost its meaning as attacks and atrocities on women has grown in the State when compared to the previous years.

She criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that this trend in violence against women has shown his full-blown indifference towards women.

She alleged that the government has failed in fulfilling its promise on closing down of illegal liquor shops and belt shops in the State.

“The promised Rs 10,000 aid to pregnant women did not see light of the day in the State and Naidu’s promise of depositing Rs 30,000 for every girl child born in the state did not take off, which is a shameful act,” she said.

Chandrababau Naidu promised smart phones to women and a GPS tracking system to contain the atrocities against women and that became an empty promise. If any woman goes to the police station to lodge a complaint she is being discouraged and sent back, she said.

The recent incident of disrobing a dalit woman in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhaptanam district by the followers of TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, the suicide of Ritikeshwari, a student, attack on MRO Vanajakshi and numerous other incidents clearly show that women are on the receiving end.

Even the daughter of TDP MP Siva Prasad has been a victim, she said adding that the day is soon approaching when women in the State teach TDP a fitting lesson, she added.