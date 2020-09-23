TDP favouring only the rich, says Ganesh Kumar

By | Published: 5:50 pm

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has said he left the Telugu Desam Party as his conscience did not permit him to continue there.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, the MLA who quit the party last week to support the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government, alleged that only the rich were favoured in the TDP government and even now as the opposition party, it was calling for launching programmes to stall development. “The TDP never asked us to take up movements to help the poor. Now they are approaching courts to stall distribution of house-sites to the poor. TDP cannot survive in the future,” he observed.

He also said he had worked for TDP for the past 14 months much against his will. There was a sea change in Andhra Pradesh under the dynamic leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy whose government had spent Rs.59,000 crore in 14 months which was not witnessed anywhere in the country.

On the proposal to make Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Ganesh Kumar said he had welcomed it the moment the announcement was made.

“Some people are trying to stall it like demons. Doesn’t Vizag deserve to be executive capital?”, he asked.

He also said he was ready to resign his membership to the Assembly.

