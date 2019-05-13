TDP going to bite the dust: YSRCP

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: With the imminent defeat looming large, Chandrababu Naidu seems to be mulling the idea of folding up his party by merging it with Congress despite the tall claims of his ‘national service’ by his friendly media, YSR Congress has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday party senior leader Tammineni Sitaram said, ‘his friendly media has been projecting him as a national leader going around West Bengal, Delhi and Karnantaka, uninvited and may be unwanted as well. The May 23 results would give the worst ever defeat for him and he will in all probability merge the Party with Congress due to lack of probabilities and alternatives. It is unfortunate that the Party which was born to decimate the dominance of Congress should be merged in to it, he said.

The Party leaders are facing a piquant situation and are not in a position to even tell how many seats it would win when the results are announced in ten days time. He has boasted of playing a kingmaker at the Centre but his poor performance back home will dwarf him on the national canvas, he said. Instead of speaking about their prospects in 2019 battle, TDP has been predicting on other parties more so on BJP which is ridiculous.