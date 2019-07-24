TDP-JSP to join hands to take on YSRCP

By | Correspondent | Published: 10:08 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Telugu Desam Party led by N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party of Pawan Kalyan, after their dismal show in the recent elections, may join hands to `check’ the domination of Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

There are indications that the heads of both the parties will meet shortly and discuss the strategy to take on the YSRCP in the State to boost the morale of their respective party cadre.

Towards this, they may even decide to fight the civic polls in the State unitedly, banking on their respective vote share.

While the TDP won 23 Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats in the April 11 elections, Jana Sena Party won a solitary Assembly seat with Pawan Kalyan losing in both the Assembly seats he contested. Now both Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan feel that Jagan cannot be defeated unless they come together.

In fact, political observers thought that both TDP and JSP would fight the 2019 general election together but it did not happen. This resulted in triangular contest where both the parties took a beating.

