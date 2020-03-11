TDP leader attacked in Guntur admitted in Nalgonda hospital

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Nalgonda: TDP legal cell leader and advocate Kishore, who suffered injuries in an attack allegedly by YSRCP activists at Macherla, managed to reach Nalgonda and got himself admitted in Navya Hospital for treatment.

He was travelling in one of the three cars which were intercepted and attacked by YSRCP members at Macherla in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh State. As the TDP leader suffered head injury in the incident, his driver drove him off towards Nalgonda district for dear life.

According to Kishore, about 20 YSRCP activists chased their car for 20 kilometres long on bikes which did not have registration numbers post the attack.

After reaching Nalgonda, he informed his party leaders in Vijayawada about the attack by YSRCP workers. With this, the TDP leadership phoned the party Nalgonda district president N Durga Prasad and asked him to extend required help to the advocate.

With this, the TDP leaders of Nalgonda admitted Kishore to a private hospital for treatment. His health condition is said to be out of danger.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter