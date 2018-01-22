TDP leader ends life in Mancherial; family seeks justice

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Mancherial: A leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who attempted to end his life in front of Collectorate by consuming pesticide demanding protection of government lands, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mancherial on Monday. Family members of the farmer staged a dharna, demanding compensation.

Police said that the deceased was Rangu Rama Goud, 50, a native of Nennal mandal and was TDP mandal president.

Rama Goud resorted to the drastic step in front of the Collectorate seeking authorities to protect land being encroached by some persons in Nennal mandal. He alleged that he was booked under SC, ST Atrocities act for thwarting the menace. He urged revenue officials to look into the issue and take precautionary steps to prevent trespassing of government lands.

He was rushed to Mancherial Area Hospital and died while being treated. His family members and activists of the party blocked traffic on Mancherial-Luxettipet-Chennur road for several hours seeking justice. They wanted cases against those who harassed Goud by lodging complaints with cops. Rama Goud is survived by wife and daughter.

Based on a complaint from family members of the leader, a case of suspicious death was registered. Investigations are on.