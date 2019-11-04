TDP likely to join hands with BJP

By | Published: 12:46 am

Visakhapatnam: The meeting of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur recently is being described as a last ditch effort by the former for once again joining hands with the ruling BJP at the Centre.

After his attempts through Rajya Sabha members like Sujana Chowdary who left TDP to join the BJP recently proved abortive, the TDP supreme had gone all the way to Nagpur and was said to have spent over a couple of hours with the RSS chief recalling his long association with the BJP and the latest faux pas which led to severing relations between the parties. He also was said to have regretted the developments and underscored the need to join hands again, for, the BJP had always benefited from alliance with the TDP whenever they were together and failed whenever it did not enjoy the TDP support in the State which is not far from truth.

The recent criticism of the YSR Congress Party in the State by BJP national and State leaders on a regular basis seemed to have emboldened Chandrababu to take the route through RSS for returning to the BJP after the latter had openly said it had closed the doors on him.

But the TDP president is keen to fight the local bodies elections with the support of BJP, JSP and the left parties. He has already won back the support of Jana Sena Party led by film star Pawan Kalyan who is continuing his attack on the YSRCP government. In the latest instance, Chandrababu also ensured that a large number of his party leaders and workers participated in the `Long March’ by the JSP president in Visakhapatnam on Sunday to protest the government’s failure to supply sand for the surgical of construction workers who were without work due to shortage of sand for the past couple of months.

As a combined Opposition of the TDP, Jana Sena Party, the BJP and the Left parties can alone pose any threat to the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu is exuding confidence that the BJP would open the doors to him in the near future if not immediately, in time for the elections to the local bodies which are due.

