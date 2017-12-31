TDP made a mockery of democracy, says Botsa Satyanarayana

By | Published: 5:12 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Telugu Desam Party Govenrment made a mockery of democracy in 2017 and at least in the new year it should set right things, former minister and YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana said here on Sunday.

Talking to media persons on the eve of New Year 2018, he recalled how the ruling party lured as many as 23 legislators into its fold and also made four of them cabinet ministers. And when the Opposition party boycotted the Assembly to protest this, it was just not bothered, he pointed out.

The State Government did not stop with this. It also violated the land acquisition laws to jolt the farmers; steeped in corruption in construction of Amaravati capital on Swiss challenge, amended the police Act, and throttling the media of which the fibre grid was a part, he stated.

Satyanarayana also expressed shock at the callous attitude of the government which took the President of India in a boat which had no permissions, failing to learn lessons from the recent incident in which 28 found a watery grave there.

“Now he says Polavaram is crucial for AP development. Late YS Rajasekhara Reddy started the project. Now Chandrababu Naidu says it is his life’s goal. He has no love for the project but only the kickbacks,” he alleged.

He also said that the Government had no concrete plans for progress. Wine shops were increased but sanctions were imposed on visiting temples, he commented.

“They held so many summits in Vizag. Did you see any new industry come up in the State. The incidents of land grabbing increased. They said SIT (Special Investigating Team). Claim investigation is over. Then why don’t they register FIR? The SIT report should be made public,” he demanded.