TDP’ MLA from Sattupalli, Sandra, says he will join TRS

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah has announced that he will soon join Telangana Rashtra Samiti. The TDP MLA from Sattupalli constituency, told reporters he has decided to join the TRS and join hands with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for development of Sattupalli constituency and the rest of the erstwhile Khammam district.

He said he will discuss his plans with his followers and supporters in his constituency. “After that I will submit my resignation to the party. TDP has lost all presence and relevance in Telangana and the failure of the Praja Kutami in the last Assembly elections proved this,” he said.

The Chief Minister was making true the dream of assured irrigation for Khammam farmers through the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project. “My decision is driven by my desire for development of Khammam and Sattupalle,” he said.

It may be recalled that on Saturday, two Congress MLAs, Atram Sakku and Rega Kantha Rao too announced that they will quit their party and join the TRS. The TRS with these three joinings, will have a strength of 93 elected MLAs in the Asssembly. Along with the one nominated MLA who is also in the TRS, the ruling party’s strength will rise to 94 in all.

The TDP won two seats in the last Assembly elections, and with Veeraiah’s exity, will have just one member left in the House to represent it.