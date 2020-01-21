TDP MLAs’ ruckus: AP Speaker walks out from House

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Amaravati: The special session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly came to an abrupt stop on Tuesday after Speaker Tammineni Sitaram walked out of the House following a ruckus by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs over their party leader Galla Jayadev’s arrest.

TDP’s Guntur MP Galla Jayadev was on Monday arrested for protesting in Amaravati against the State Cabinet’s approval for the three-capital proposal. His party MLAs raised a furore over the same from the start of the session.

The Speaker stood up from his chair and walked out of the House without even announcing any adjournment. Jayadev, who was arrested by the police in Amaravati, was granted bail by a Mangalagiri court earlier on Tuesday.

