TDP MLAs will join BJP shortly: Veerraju

By | Published: 12:21 am

Visakhapatnam: All the Telugu Desam Party legislators in the State would join the BJP shortly, said BJP MLC Somu Veerraju.

Making this sensational comment during a media conference here on Wednesday, he said the TDP in the State would be left empty. This would happen notwithstanding the hectic tours by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu as none was willing to believe him. Several TDP leaders and former Ministers were meeting him and were holding discussions with the BJP high command as well. BJP would take a strong position in the Assembly, he hoped.

