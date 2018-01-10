TDP MP calls for Kakinada-Pithapuram rail line

By | Published: 2:12 am

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party leader Thota Narasimham on Tuesday raised a strong demand for taking up the much-delayed Kakinada-Pithapuram railway main line construction project.

The Railways had kept the project on a ‘freezing mode’ based on an ‘erroneous report’ sent to its board, Narasimham said.

The Lok Sabha member from Kakinada took up the issue with South Central Railway General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav at a meeting organised with MPs from the State.

Narasimham maintained construction of the Kakinada-Pithapuram main line was a decades-old dream and linked to sentiment of the people of the region.

“Suresh Prabhu, when he was Minister for Railways, granted Rs 50 crore in the first year and Rs 150 crore in the second year for the 21km project. The state government is ready to bear the land acquisition cost of the project but some officials sent a wrong report to the Railway Board that the Samalkot-Kakinada line is not viable. This has nothing to do with the Kakinada- Pithapuram line,” he said. The Railways officials did not consult him before submitting the report, he added.

“I have taken up the issue with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and he promised to take up the work if there is no problem in land acquisition.”