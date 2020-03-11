TDP political crisis continue amid AP civic polls

By | AP Bureau | Published: 7:53 pm

Visakhapatnam: Resignations from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are continuing and on Wednesday it was like a bolt from the blue in the form of resignation by its rural district president and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu.

He told media persons that he was forced to quit since the party did not favour Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the State and ordered the cadre to advocate the cause of Amaravati as the only capital for the State. “They are making things difficult for me as I am unable to comply with it. I came to Vizag for doing business and settled down here and also became MLA. I love the city and its people and cannot betray them,” he stated.

He, however, said he had no plans to join any other political party but would concentrate on business.

The TDP urban district vice-president Kothapalli Prabhavati also quit the party on the day and sent her resignation to the district TDP president alleging that she was `finding it difficult with the current functioning of the party and the way its leaders are treating the senior most members like me who stood by the party in difficult times’.

Former MLA and former president of TDP urban district SA Rahman resigned from the party a few days back and joined the YSR Congress Party along with his wife Dr. Shirin Rahmana recently.

Not only the TDP, the Jana Sena Party is also feeling the heat of desertions from within with two of its top leaders former minister Pasupuleti Balaraju and former MLA Chintalapudi Venkatramaiah joining the YSRCP in the presence of Rajya Sabha membe Vijaysai Reddy in the city on Tuesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter