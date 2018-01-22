TDP pursuing projects with commercial agenda

By | Published: 9:42 pm 9:44 pm

Amaravati: The YSR Congress has alleged that N Chandrababu Naidu was pursuing projects with a commercial agenda and that the Cabinet decisions were aimed at spinning money for future use.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said, “the Cabinet taking a decision on cancelling the tenders of Bhogapuram Airport clearly shows the commercial agenda of the government.”

Also read Jagan says Naidu and TDP are anti-dalit

When the government owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) remained the highest bidder in terms of revenue to the state at 30.2%, it has cancelled the tenders as it has to deal with government agency like AAI and plans to accord the tender to a privte player where kickbacks could be sought.

Dugarajapatnam Port was watered down and the Chief Minister has asked for an alternative only to encourage the Krishnapatnam Port. If a new port is started, it would cut into the profits of the existing one and hence to keep the profitability of Krishnapatnam port intact, Chandrababu Naidu has request the Centre to allot some substitute to it.

The motive of Chandrababu Naidu seems to be to get maximum commercial leverage so that the ill-gotten wealth could be spent in the ensuing elections, he said.

The drinking water scheme in eight districts would be launched with an expenditure running into crores of rupees as per the cabinet decision, but the poll promise of implementing the NTR Srujala Sravanthi free drinking water scheme was not carried out till now, he said.

Brushing aside, the talk that Pawan Kalyan’s yatra was in competition to YSR Congress Party Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he said there would be no competition to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.