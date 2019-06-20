TDP RS members seek merger with BJP

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Hyderabad: In a major blow to the Telugu Desam Party led by N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha on Thursday decided to merge with the BJP with immediate effect.

In a resolution, TDP Rajya Sabha members Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh, Garikapati Mohan Rao and T G Venkatesh said: “Inspired and encouraged by the impeccable leadership of Narendra Modi and the developmental policies being pursued by him in the overall interest of the nation, we have decided to merge with the BJP with immediate effect under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedul of the Constitution of India.”

Chowdary is the leader of the TDP Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha while Ramesh is the deputy leader.

The resolution went on to add that after considerable deliberations, it was resolved to write to the BJP president to accept the merger and convey his acceptance through a resolution to the Rajya Sabha chairman.

The resolution also urged the BJP president to write to the Rajya Sabha chairman requesting him to allow the merger under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, and “treat us as part of the BJP Legislature Party.”

Naidu, who is reportedly vacationing in the US, is learnt to have tried to dissuade the MPs from switching loyalties to the BJP, but in vain.

The TDP was decimated by the YSRCP led by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy both in the State Assembly and the Lok Sabha in the recent general elections. With the Rajya Sabha members too deserting the party, the TDP, founded by N T Rama Rao in 1982 to restore Telugu pride, faces a threat to its very existence now.

